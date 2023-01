videoDetails

COVID Outbreak: Crematoriums crowded in China, satellite images show the real truth

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Comparative satellite images show increased activity at funeral homes across China after the end of its zero-COVID pandemic policy in December. In cities such as Beijing, Chengdu, and Nanjing, satellite images show a marked uptick in the number of vehicles parked at funeral homes.