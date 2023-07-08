trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632451
CPIM candidate Abdul Qayyum's house attacked in Dinhata's Atiabari Block-2

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
West Bengal Election Violence 2023: A case of violence has come to light from South 24 Parganas amid voting for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. The house of CPIM candidate Abdul Qayoom has been attacked in Atiabari Block-2 of Dinhata. TMC workers have been accused of this attack.
