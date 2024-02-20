trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723057
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Before heading to Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat addresses a concerning situation of prolonged women harassment faced by poor women. Karat rejects claims of conspiracy, emphasizing the urgency for a proper investigation based on the women's complaints and statements. The issue sheds light on the challenges faced by vulnerable communities, including threats to their land.

