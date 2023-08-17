trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650053
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Crack in I.N.D.I.A...! Why didn't CM Nitish Kumar meet any leader in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had come to Delhi on the 5th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, despite Nitish Kumar coming to Delhi, he did not meet any leader of I.N.D.I.A.

All Videos

Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
play icon2:11
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
play icon3:24
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
play icon0:19
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
play icon0:46
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines

Trending Videos

Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
play icon2:11
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
play icon3:24
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
play icon0:19
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
play icon0:46
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
Nitish kumar news,Nitish Kumar,National Democratic Alliance,nitish kumar opposition meeting,opposition meet vs nda meet,nitish kumar in delhi,nitish kumar delhi,nitish in delhi,nitish kumar delhi news,nitish kumar delhi mein,nitish kumar delhi visit,nitish kumar delhi daura,nitish kumar delhi meeting,nitish kumar sadaiv atal,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish arvind kejriwal,nitish kumar latest news,bihar cm meets delhi cm,Bihar news,bihar top news,