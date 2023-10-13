trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674913
Cricket All Set To Feature In 2028 Olympics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
IOC has taken a big decision and cricket has returned to the Olympics after 128 years. Now cricket has been included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
