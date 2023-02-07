videoDetails

Cricket Australia mocks the Indian Cricket team before the border Gavaskar test series

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin, with India and Australia squaring off in a 4-match series, starting on February 09. The anticipation for the contest is building, with former cricketers and fans hyping up the contest on social media. Just days before the start of the series, Cricket Australia shared the video of India being bowled out for 36 runs in the Adelaide Test. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, reacting to the post, gave a fitting response. Cricket Australia mocks the Indian Cricket team before the border Gavaskar test series