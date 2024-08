videoDetails

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement News: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has made a shocking announcement. Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement. Shikhar Dhawan has retired from domestic and international cricket.