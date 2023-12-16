trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699499
'Criminal in crime...', says BJP spokesperson in debate

Dec 16, 2023
Lalit Jha had burnt the phones of the four arrested accused before surrender so that the police could not find any evidence. After all, what does it mean? Was there much in the phones of all four that would reveal the full details of the infiltration conspiracy? The police is also investigating whether Lalit Jha and gang are connected to anti-national forces. The questions are big, in such a situation the investigation is also big because the question is related to the security of the country, but on this issue too, politics is running with great speed.

