'Criminals are afraid of Yogi government', says OP Rajbhar on Ayodhya Rape Case

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has targeted the Samajwadi Party over the Ayodhya rape case. Rajbhar said that criminals used to roam freely during the Samajwadi Party government. And they were getting protection. Rajbhar said that criminals are afraid of the Yogi government.