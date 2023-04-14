NewsVideos
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Who is best in the eyes of critics, see video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
See who is BEST in Critics Choice Awards 2023 (CCA)? Who got the best actor award? Who gets the best film award. watch video

CCA Best Actress Award: Actress Sai Pallavi wins CCA Best Actress Award
9:54
CCA Best Actress Award: Actress Sai Pallavi wins CCA Best Actress Award
CCA Best Supporting Actor Award: Actor Faisal Malik wins award in CCA 2023
10:26
CCA Best Supporting Actor Award: Actor Faisal Malik wins award in CCA 2023
Veteran actor Ajay Devgn attends Critics Choice Awards 2023, watch video
11:57
Veteran actor Ajay Devgn attends Critics Choice Awards 2023, watch video
