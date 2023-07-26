trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640543
Crocodile spotted at Vadodara streets after heavy rain

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Vadodara Crocodile: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Vadodara, crocodiles have been seen on the roads. An atmosphere of panic was visible due to the arrival of crocodiles in the area. The forest department team rescued the crocodile. See exclusive pictures in this report.
