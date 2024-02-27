trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725487
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cross voting done during Rajya Sabha elections in UP

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Cross voting was done during Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. After cross voting, Samajwadi Party MLAs were seen making victory signs. Watch exclusive visuals in this report.

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
Play Icon01:29
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
Play Icon06:42
Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
Play Icon08:04
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
Play Icon01:28
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'
Play Icon00:52
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
play icon1:29
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
play icon6:42
Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
play icon8:4
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
play icon1:28
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'
play icon0:52
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'