Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, possibility of cross voting is being expressed in Himachal Pradesh also. Amid this, Congress's concern is rising. Around 68 MLAs have voted for Rajya Sabha. As per latest reports, situation will become clear after 5 o'clock.

