NewsVideos
videoDetails

Crowd clashed with police during demolition of illegal houses in Lucknow

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Follow Us
A major accident took place during the demolition of an illegal house in Akbar Nagar, Lucknow. While demolishing the house, its debris fell on the adjacent house. Meanwhile, news spread that some people were buried in a nearby house due to falling debris. As soon as the news spread, people became angry. The angry mob pelted stones at the police.

All Videos

CM Mamata's announcement of seats spoiled the opposition's game
Play Icon14:21
CM Mamata's announcement of seats spoiled the opposition's game
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Play Icon36:10
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
Play Icon04:52
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
Play Icon06:13
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana
Play Icon02:32
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana

Trending Videos

CM Mamata's announcement of seats spoiled the opposition's game
play icon14:21
CM Mamata's announcement of seats spoiled the opposition's game
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
play icon36:10
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
play icon4:52
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
play icon6:13
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana
play icon2:32
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana