Crowd gathered in Bhopal...Modi's mission Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
PM Modi Road Show in MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh today. Where he did a road show with Chief Minister Shivraj.
Sonam Kapoor Captivates Paparazzi With Her All-Black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Sonam Kapoor Captivates Paparazzi With Her All-Black Look In Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings At T-series Office
play icon0:56
Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings At T-series Office
“Congress, SP, RJD scared of taking names of Muslims in Parliament” AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
play icon1:13
“Congress, SP, RJD scared of taking names of Muslims in Parliament” AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
SRK Visits T-Series Office In Mumbai, Offers Prayers to Ganpati Bappa
play icon1:7
SRK Visits T-Series Office In Mumbai, Offers Prayers to Ganpati Bappa
A youth hangs himself in BJP MLA's flat in Lucknow
play icon0:47
A youth hangs himself in BJP MLA's flat in Lucknow

