CRS submits report of Odisha Train Accident to Railway Board

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Odisha train accident: A high-level committee constituted to investigate the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, has found that the main reason for the accident was "wrong signalling". The committee pointed out "lapses at multiple levels" on the part of the Signaling and Telecommunications (S&T) department in this matter.
