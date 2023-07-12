trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634424
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Bombs have been recovered amid the counting of votes for the panchayat elections in West Bengal. These bombs have been recovered from Bhangar area and bomb disposal squad is present at the spot. Know what is the whole matter.
