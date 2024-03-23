Advertisement
CSK vs RCB Match Update: Fizz, Jadeja, Dube shine in big Chennai Super Kings win

Mar 23, 2024
IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Match Update: Chennai Super Kings achieved a spectacular victory in IPL 2024. CSK, playing under the leadership of the team's new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, won by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Let us tell you that in this match, after winning the toss and batting first, RCB scored 173 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing this, Chennai Super Kings scored 176 runs losing 4 runs.

Moscow Terror Attack: Atleast 40 dead, more than 100 injured
Moscow Terror Attack: Atleast 40 dead, more than 100 injured
Russia: Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow
Russia: Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow
Politics on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before Lok Sabha Elections
Politics on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before Lok Sabha Elections
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: How many seats will Kejriwal get in Delhi?
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: How many seats will Kejriwal get in Delhi?
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?

