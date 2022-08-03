NewsVideos

CWG 2022: Women's team in Lawn Bowls make history!

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continues to get better and better for India as the Women's team in Lawn Bowls won their first medal in the history of the games on Tuesday (August 2). After an intruiging final against South Africa, Team India won gold beating their opponents 17-10. Let's hear it from the winners...

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
