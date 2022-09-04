NewsVideos

CWG Gold Medalist Nayanmoni Saikia appointed as DSP of Assam

Nayanmoni Saikia, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, has been named the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, gave her the appointment letter and a check for Rs. 50 lakh. The Indian Lawn Bowls team that won gold at the CWG 2022 included Nayanmoni Saikia.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
