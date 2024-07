videoDetails

Cyber Criminals Hack Nodia Bank Server

Sonam | Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Noida Bank Cyber Fraud: Cyber ​​fraud worth crores has come to light in a branch of Nainital Bank, Noida. Cyber ​​​​thugs have stolen Rs 16.5 crore by hacking the system. Let us tell you that hacking has been done by infiltrating the bank's server.