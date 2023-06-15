NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple In Gujarat To Remain Shut For Devotees In View Of Cyclone

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka was closed for devotees in Cyclone Biparjoy. The temple management informed that Aarti would be live-streamed online on the official website of the temple.

