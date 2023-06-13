NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on June 13 over the preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy. Disaster Management Departments of States and Union Territories attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan. Earlier, the Home Minister announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

