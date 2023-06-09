NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: India Meteorological Department Advises Caution To Fishermen Over Cyclone

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on June 09 shared details regarding the southwest monsoon and said conditions are favourable for further advance in the North. He also advised fishermen and raised concerns regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. He predicted squally weather in the coastal region of Gujarat because of the cyclone.

