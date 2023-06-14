NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy: India’s largest public sector seaport Kandla shuts down; Drone visuals captured

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
All operations at India’s largest public sector seaport, Kandla Port of Kachchh on June 13 stopped in view of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. Drone visuals have been captured from Kandla Port. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited the temporary shelter home set up by Deendayal Port Authority at Kandla in Gujarat. The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Cyclone Biparjoy' weakened today into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said adding that it is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions on June 15.

All Videos

High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
1:22
High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours

Trending Videos

1:22
High tide alert from Lakhpat to Umargam, possibility of 4 to 7.5 high waves
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours