Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Preparations were underway in Pakistan on June 12 for the upcoming cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Watch the full story...

