NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistan: The storm took a fierce form!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy rising from the Arabian Sea will hit the coast of Kutch in Gujarat tomorrow, in view of which Gujarat has been on high alert for the next 48 hours. The storm had changed its course and at present the storm has started wreaking havoc in Pakistan.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
8:30
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
Big defense deal in India-USA before PM Modi's US tour
0:26
Big defense deal in India-USA before PM Modi's US tour
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940
2:39
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940

Trending Videos

8:30
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
0:26
Big defense deal in India-USA before PM Modi's US tour
2:39
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy 2023,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy live update,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone,biporjoy cyclone news,Cyclone Biporjoy,Cyclone,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,cyclone biparjoy twitter,biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclone in karachi,