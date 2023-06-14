NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Even though there is still several hours left for Cyclone Biparjoy to hit the coasts of Gujarat, the situation there has started getting worse. High waves are rising in the sea and strong winds are scaring people. The administration is continuously engaged in evacuating the people living in the coastal areas to a safe place.

