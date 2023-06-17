NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall over Gujarat’s coastal regions on June 15. High-velocity winds struck the region causing significant destruction. Kachchh’s Mandvi of Gujarat witnessed strong winds as an impact of the cyclone.Meanwhile, electric poles were damaged and trees were uprooted in the aftermath of the storm. Heavy rainfall and the destruction caused waterlogging in several parts of Mandvi. In addition to this, 23 animals were killed in Gujarat. However, several relief and rescue teams were on alert as thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations. The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border.

