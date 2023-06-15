NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: NDRF DG gave a big warning about these states on the stormy orgy!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
As the Biparjoy storm is increasing, its speed is also increasing. Its moving speed has increased from five kilometers per hour to 12 kilometers per hour. With the entry of the storm, now the danger of flood is also increasing.

Cyclone Biparjoy again changed course... Now this time the storm will hit Gujarat
play icon0:59
Cyclone Biparjoy again changed course... Now this time the storm will hit Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy: Mighty Cyclone To Make Landfall Today, Over 74,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat | Zee News English
play icon1:24
Cyclone Biparjoy: Mighty Cyclone To Make Landfall Today, Over 74,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat | Zee News English
Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
play icon4:59
Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
play icon3:59
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building
play icon1:21
Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Students Jump From the Third Floor Of The Building

