Know the danger zones of Cyclone Biparjoy

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Cyclone Biperjoy is seen getting closer. Due to this, NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed in Mumbai and Gujarat and till now 50 thousand people have been evacuated to safer places. Know in detail in this report where and where the storm can come. Watch Biperjoy's exclusive update on the danger zones.

