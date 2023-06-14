NewsVideos
Cyclone Biporjoy may hit Pakistan before Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy : जैसे-जैसे चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय गुजरात के तटीय जिलों की तरफ बढ़ रहा है. वैसे-वैसे मौतों की संख्या भी बढ़ती जा रही है. मौसम विभाग ने चक्रवात समेत उत्तर भारत के लिए मौसम का अलर्ट जारी किया है. जानकारी के अनुसार आज बदल सकती है तूफान की दिशा

Biparjoy to hit at a speed of 165KM per hour
13:9
Biparjoy to hit at a speed of 165KM per hour
Effect of Biporjoy Cyclone to be seen in Mumbai too
12:41
Effect of Biporjoy Cyclone to be seen in Mumbai too
