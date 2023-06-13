NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: Cyclone Biparjoy is seen moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held an important meeting with the IMD department on Monday to minimize the damage. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising
9:59
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
9:59
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising
biporjoy cyclone,biporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone news gujarat live,biporjoy cyclone news live,biporjoy cyclone news live youtube,Cyclone,cyclone news today,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone news today live,Cyclone Live,cyclone video,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biporjoy live location,IMD,IMD weather forecast,imd alert today,imd alert for mumbai,imd alert,Weather,weather update today,Mumbai,mumbai biparjoy news,Gujarat,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,