Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression as rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a Deep Depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday and added that it is moving westwards with a speed of 14 kmph for the last few hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred over Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha at 2.30 am, the IMD said. Cyclone Gulab lay centred about 220 km west-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km east-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).