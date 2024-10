videoDetails

Cyclone Milton hits America's Florida

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

The worst storm of the century 'Milton' has hit Florida, America. Hurricane Milton made Category 3 landfall in Siesta Key, Florida last night. The National Hurricane Center has placed it in Category 5 of the most destructive storms. There is a risk of huge loss of life and property in this category. See photos of Hurricane Milton.