Cyclone took a new form in Rajasthan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Due to the storm, flood like situation has arisen in many districts including Udaipur, Rajsamand and Tonk. In Ajmer, the roads have been flooded due to the storm.

