Dantewada attack: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel denies any security failure or conspiracy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the Tuesday's Naxal attack in Dantewada, which killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others but denied any security failure."Had Bheema Mandavi listened to the police, he would be alive now. But he did not heed their advice sent the DRG force back."