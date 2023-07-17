trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636600
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh from Ghosi in UP has joined BJP. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya gave party membership to Dara Singh Chauhan.
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi taunts over Opposition Unity Meeting
