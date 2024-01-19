trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711274
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
The first picture of Lord Ramlala has been revealed. The dark complexioned statue appears to be blindfolded. There is a garland of flowers around his neck. This statue is so beautiful that it is captivating anyone's mind. You are seeing this picture first on Zee News.

