Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
A social media spectacular video captures precisely where the Mitchell shot destroys the fan's iPhone. But the gesture that Mitchell made afterward is what's garnered media attention. Along with exDaryl Mitchell unintentionally damaged a fan's iPhone with his shot during pregame practice prior to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs. Punjab Kings (PBKS) game. In a touching moment that was caught on camera, Mitchell expressed regret to the fan and even offered them a pair of gloves as a token of his appreciation. Mitchell's generosity has moved viewers, and as a result, the video has become a social media sensation.

