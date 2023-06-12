NewsVideos
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The ground floor of the Ram temple will be ready by January 2024 and the Ram temple will be inaugurated after Makar Sankranti in 2024. Pran Pratishtha will be done in the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will send an invitation to PM Modi regarding this.

