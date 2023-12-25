trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702483
daughter came running and said that Shafi uncle is dead, says SP's cousin Brother

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Baramulla Retired SP Murder: The increase in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days has increased the concern of the people. Pro-Pakistan terrorists have tried to terrorize Jammu and Kashmir by attacking in Baramulla. Terrorists shot dead former SP Mohammad Shafi Mir who had come to perform Azaan in the mosque of Barmulla. Mohammad Shafi Mir's uncle said that my daughter came running and said, Papa, you are sitting, Shafi uncle is dead.

