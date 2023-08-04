trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644437
“Day or Night” Adhir Chowdhury ‘surprised’ as HM Shah recalls JL Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury on Aug 03 sarcastically ‘thanked’ HM Shah for praising Jawaharlal Nehru’s take on Delhi’s statehood. Pulling HM Shah’s leg, the Congressman said that he couldn’t believe whether it was “day or night”.

