DDeshhit: Beijing-Pakistan restless due to Modi-Macro's chemistry, sleepless due to Rafale's roar in France

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
PM Modi France Visit: The Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi participated in the National Bastille Day of France. Today the day brought many proud moments for the country. Today, all the three armies of India were seen marching in the National Day celebrations of the friendly country. At the same time, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched from Sriharikot in India. Rafan aircraft of the Indian Air Force did a fly past with the French Air Force.
