Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dead Ants Found In Samosa At DU Canteen, Internet Reacts With 'Chiti Meal'", Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Witness the viral footage capturing dead ants discovered in a samosa from a DU canteen, sparking reactions on the internet with the term 'Chiti Meal'. Join the conversation as netizens share their thoughts on this unexpected discovery Video Source: @du__india

All Videos

Prem Shukla attacks Congress over TMC Statement
Play Icon01:20
Prem Shukla attacks Congress over TMC Statement
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement
Play Icon01:35
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement
Watch PM Modi's address from Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon18:00
Watch PM Modi's address from Jammu Kashmir
NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case
Play Icon04:28
NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video
Play Icon02:23
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video

Trending Videos

Prem Shukla attacks Congress over TMC Statement
play icon1:20
Prem Shukla attacks Congress over TMC Statement
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement
play icon1:35
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over Wayanad Statement
Watch PM Modi's address from Jammu Kashmir
play icon18:0
Watch PM Modi's address from Jammu Kashmir
NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case
play icon4:28
NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video
play icon2:23
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video