Deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
There has been a fatal attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. It is reported that this attack took place in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. However, the bullet went out after touching Chandrashekhar's body.

