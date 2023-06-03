NewsVideos
Death toll rises in Odisha's Balasore, 233 deaths reported so far

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena told that the number of people who lost their lives in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha has reached 233.

