Death toll rises to 35 in Indore temple stepwell collapse incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami in Indore, a major accident took place due to the collapse of the roof of the stepwell in the Baleshwar Mahadev temple. In this incident, the death toll has increased to 35 and more people have been injured.