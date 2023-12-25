trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702637
Debate Ignites Over Raha Kapoor's Resemblance - Kareena, Alia, or Rishi Kapoor? Fans Divided

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
A big online discussion is happening about Raha Kapoor and who she looks more like—Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, or Rishi Kapoor? Fans are divided, and everyone has their own opinion. It's become a fun and heated debate on social media. People are excited to see more pictures to figure out whose features Raha takes after the most. Stay tuned for updates as fans eagerly try to solve the mystery.

