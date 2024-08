videoDetails

Politics Erupts on CM Yogi's 'Lal Topi' Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Lal Topi Statement: The battle over red cap has intensified in UP. Akhilesh has hit back at CM Yogi's statement on red cap. Good and bad are not colours, they are attitudes. 'Getting aroused on seeing colours is a negative mood' Red colour is a symbol of unity. Those who lack unity hate. Those who consider themselves powerful hate.